SALT LAKE CITY — With just eight full days of work to go, Utah's lawmakers are planning more debate time, with an extra floor session scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

And there are still plenty of issues to be heard in committees. The House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee is looking at HB217, which prohibits carrying a dangerous weapon within 500 feet of an elementary or secondary school. The bill makes an exception for having a weapon inside a business or residence that is within the 500 feet as well as for people dropping off students.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

• The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is taking up HB296, which seeks $2 million to creates the Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant Program under the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

• The House Judiciary Committee will again discuss HB399, which prohibits the practice of conversion therapy upon minors.

• Senate Business and Labor Committee is considering HB274, which would pull e-cigarettes from convenience stores and move them to tobacco specialty stores in order to keep the flavored nicotine devices out of the hands of teens.

• The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee is scheduled to hear HB433, which would further expand the power of the newly created Inland Port Authority Board that is overseeing development on a large swath of land in Salt Lake City's northwest quadrant.

Here's what happened on March 4, the 36th day of the 2019 session: