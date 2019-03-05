First, the Utah State Legislature changed Proposition 2, with the input of the backers of the bill. Then, they changed Proposition 3 without any input at all from the backers of the bill. Now, they are attempting to change the ballot initiative process to make it harder to get on the ballot. The process in Utah is already among the most difficult in the nation.

Sure, we hear all of the shallow arguments, tossing around the meaningless and inane propaganda that we're "a republic, not a democracy" (the framers of the Constitution used the two terms interchangeably) and the fear mongering of "turning Utah into California." We hear the utterly ridiculous claims that the votes of those who voted no should have equal weight (since when have elections worked that way? ).

The reality of the situation is that Utah's powerful elite saw the status quo challenged in 2018, and it scared them. When the framers of the Utah Constitution gave the people legislative power along with elected officials, their intent was clearly not for it to be nullified or changed willy-nilly every time the Legislature doesn't like the laws the people passed.

If in 2020 we elect the same legislators who have patently shown contempt for the votes of their own constituents, we will have disrespected the entire idea of government by and for the people. There are honorable people on both sides of the aisle who respect the people of Utah. We need to start electing them.

Paul Gubbs

West Valley City