What are we thinking? HB220 is ready for the governor's signature, which allows the director of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control to authorize alternate requirements for waste classification. This opens the door for more and more spent radioactive waste to be stored here in our state. Everyone and their dogs and cats should scream to our governor not to sign this bill.

The half-life of concentrated depleted uranium is 4.5 billion years. We need to be responsible to our future generations and to our earth. As a state, we have a choice of whether to accept radioactive waste or not. Please encourage our governor to stop this bill, put his foot down as past governors have, and prevent our state from being a dumping ground for radioactive waste.

Darren Putnam

Salt Lake City