SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines’ first flights to Hawaii are now for sale.

The first flights will take off March 17.

Flights will begin between Oakland and Honolulu. More flights will leave from San Jose and land into Honolulu, Kono and Maui in April and May, according to USA Today.

Interested travelers can buy the flights on Southwest’s website. You can review different dates of travel on that page.

One-way travel tickets cost $49 for one-way if they are booked through March 5. The cheapest versions of the flights leave on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to Hawaii News Now.

Of course, these flights will sell out quickly since most peak summer travel prices range from $189 to $214.

Here’s a look at the expected dates for the Hawaii routes:

Oakland to Maui: April 7

Oakland to Kona: May 12

San Jose to Honolulu: May 5

San Jose to Kona: May 12

San Jose to Maui: May 26

Flashback: The Federal Aviation Administration approved Southwest Airlines to make flights to Hawaii last week, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. The airline announced plans to fly to Hawaii back in October 2018 as a part of its aggressive expansion for 2019.