SALT LAKE CITY — The father of slain University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey said Monday that a proposal to strengthen campus safety could have helped prevent his daughter's death.

"If this bill had been in place before, it would have reduced the chances my daughter would have been killed. But more to the point, I think it’s going to save future students from harm," Matt McCluskey told reporters at the state Capitol.

He believes other colleges across the nation are watching Utah in the wake of his daughter's death and will make shifts on their own campuses.

“I think it really could be a turning point for the entire country," he said, calling the proposal "a positive first step.”

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press FILE - A photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah Saturday Nov. 10, 2018, in Salt Lake City.

The bill's sponsor, Senate Assistant Minority Whip Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, has previously said it is in part informed by the death of Lauren McCluskey, the 21-year-old track athlete and communication major killed by a parolee she stopped dating.

The measure seeks to strengthen accountability for university police forces by codifying standards on training, prevention and coordination with off-campus law enforcement agencies. Matt McCluskey said he planned to walk the House Education Committee through the ways SB134 would address gaps that played a role in his daughter's October death during a Monday legislative meeting, with a focus on lapses in communication between agencies.

"It’s the kind of thing that all universities should do anyway, but I think this will help," he said of the measure.

If it passes, it will require colleges to publish online safety plans and tweak them yearly, ensuring they detail resources for student victims of stalking, sexual assault and relationship violence. Schools would also clarify protocol around confidentiality and guidance on how to report off-campus crimes.

McCluskey, 21, was shot and killed outside her dorm Oct. 22 by 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, whom she dated before learning he was a sex offender and more than a decade older than her. She spoke with university police several times before her death, reporting that Rowland demanded money in exchange for not posting intimate photos of her and seemingly tried to lure her out of her dorm at one point. Police began investigating but never checked his parole status or spoke with him.

Steve C. Wilson, University of Utah FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, provided by the University of Utah, shows Lauren McCluskey, a member of the University of Utah cross country and track and field team, runs in Salt Lake City.

The proposal does not specifically guide campus forces on investigating whether an offender is on parole, Matt McCluskey said, but "if the spirit of the bill is captured by the people who are actually implementing it, then it will have a huge effect."

Advocates seeking to prevent sexual assault in Utah say the measure would build on existing federal law by mandating students, not just employees, receive bystander training. Under the measure, each student member of sports teams, clubs, sororities and fraternities, and any other group recognized by the school would receive lessons reviewing consent, how to intervene if needed and how to support victims.

The effort also has the support of the Utah State Board of Regents, the governing board over Utah's public colleges and universities.

At the University of Utah, administrators have acknowledged that its handling of Lauren McCluskey's case resulted in an "insufficient sense of urgency" and has announced steps to improve investigations.

Matt McCluskey emphasized that he and Lauren's mother, Jill McCluskey, commend the efforts but are disappointed that seemingly no university employees have been reprimanded.

The loss of their daughter is "a pain that’s so complete you almost can’t describe it. Every minute I think of Lauren. But at the same time, we put one foot in front of the other. And we go to work and we try to improve things for others. And that gives us some joy.”

This story will be updated after the Monday legislative hearing.