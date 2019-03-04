EMERY, Emery County — A woman died Friday in a house fire in Emery County.

Firefighters from Emery, Ferron and Orangeville were called to a structure fire in the small town of Emery shortly after noon, according to a news release from the Emery County Sheriff's Office.

After crews put out the blaze and deemed the home safe to enter, they found the body of Markette Eardley, 47, the release states.

The fire is believed to have started in the master bedroom.

Officials from Emery County Sheriff's Office and the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating, according to the release.

Friends of the victim reacted to her death on social media.

"Markette was an incredibly kind and loving person. Prayers go out to her sons and family," one woman wrote.

"I’ll miss your kindness and lifelong friendship my beautiful friend," a man wrote.