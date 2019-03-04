SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off a season-best performance in their victory over now-No. 7 Michigan, on Senior Day no less, the Red Rocks got news that points to a distinctly promising future.

Utah announced Monday afternoon the addition of USA National Team member Maile O’Keefe to its 2019-20 recruiting class.

O’Keefe was a member of the 2016-17 national team, alongside MyKayla Skinner and another incoming freshman, Abby Paulson.

She is the first national all-around champion — at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships — ever to sign with Utah.

“We are elated that Maile has signed a National Letter of Intent with us,” Utah co-head coach Tom Farden said. “She is a world-class gymnast with amazing credentials. Her gymnastics has the perfect blend of power, elegance and consistency that makes for exceptional routines on every event.”

O’Keefe is the fourth gymnast to join Utah’s most recent recruiting class, alongside Paulson and Junior Olympics national champions Jillian Hoffman and Jaedyn Rucker.