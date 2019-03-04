SALT LAKE CITY — After nearly an hour of sometimes emotional debate, the Senate voted 19-9 to advance a hate crimes bill to a final vote in the chamber.

The sponsor of SB103, Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, said he had never felt more pressure than as the sponsor of legislation that has repeatedly failed over the years in the Utah Legislature.

"This year, I know how many people are counting on us to stand up and make the hard decision and do the right thing. I feel the tremendous weight of all the communities," Thatcher said.

He said he wished there was a way "to take politics out of the issue," but acknowledged there was not. Thatcher said the real question is whether "we step up as a state" to pass legislation that will protect all Utahns.

The bill enhances the punishment for a crime when victims are targeted because of their race, religion, sexual orientation or a long list of other characteristics, including where they attended college.

An attempt to amend SB103 to add creed and political beliefs was defeated. Sen. Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, who made the motion, said people have been targeted for being conservatives or for wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap.

But Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, opposed the amendment because he said he didn't "want to put uncertainty" into the bill. The categories already listed, Hillyard said, already "includes what we're trying to get at."

Cullimore and Hillyard were among 13 Republicans, including Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and other members of Senate leadership, who joined the six Democrats in the Senate in giving initial approval to the bill.

Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, referred to an incident where a man who allegedly said he was "here to kill a Mexican" before attacking three Hispanic men with a metal pole at a Salt Lake tire store last November.

"I had to explain to my children they were safe. The irony was, I didn’t feel safe myself. So this is something that affects everyone," Escamilla said. "It really hit home. It hit home for my kids. I hope you understand."

She said Utah is a state that should not tolerate hate.

Senate Minority Caucus Manager Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, the only openly gay member of the Legislature, said he's "a member of a community that happens to be targeted more frequently than others."

Kitchen said he's had to make peace with being called an anti-gay slur and having his life threatened. Recently, a gay pride flag flying at the restaurant he owns with his husband was vandalized.

Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said he voted against what he called a "well-intentioned" bill because it would increase incarceration time, something lawmakers have opposed as part of a justice reform initiative.

There will be a final vote on the bill in the Senate. If it is approved then, the bill will advance to the House.