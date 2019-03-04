Winter storms that dumped several inches of snow on Utah. The ninth annual RootsTech family history and technology conference. The Utah Jazz' 111-105 win against the Los Angeles Clippers at Vivint Arena. Our photographers captured these and other notable moments from February.

Here's a look back at the month of February with our favorite 12 photos from Deseret News photographers.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above and scroll below to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Lt. John Larson laughs as Salt Lake City Police Department retire the badge and patch of the Salt Lake City airport police department during a ceremony in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News As Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces a $2 million donation from the church to the International African American Museum Center for Family History, their president and CEO Micael Boulware Moore reacts to the news at RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Students hold up their phones to take selfies with presidential candidate and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro after Castro spoke at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (25) wrestle with LA Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) as he yells "timeout" as the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers play at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News BYU Cougars guard Brenna Chase (1) gets high-fives while taking the court before playing Pacific Tigers at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

Silas Walker, Deseret News Channing Warner of Juab High School celebrates a victory over Jarett Jorgensen of Morgan High School during the 3A state wrestling championship at Utah Valley University in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Traffic on Legacy Parkway in Davis County on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak yells at a referee as Utah and Oregon State play a men's NCAA basketball game in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Herriman Police Lt. Cody Stromberg hugs Chris Hathaway, who lost his son, Bryson Hathaway, in a car crash last Valentine's Day, after a press conference about safe driving at Unified Fire Authority's Station No. 124 in Riverton on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Cottonwood High’s Blayze Kimble competes in the 200 yard individual medley at the 5A state meet in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.