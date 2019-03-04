SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ movie is being prepped for production, and we’re getting interesting sneak peeks at what the villain might be like.

Villain hints: Marvel Studios has reportedly been looking for either a black British or African actor 30-45 years old to portray “a tough and dangerous villain,” according toThe Hashtag Show.

Last fall, THS reported that Marvel was seeking a male with “open ethnicity” in his 40s to play the villain in the ‘Black Widow’ movie.

Theories: These new details eliminate previous theories about who Black Widow’s nemesis might be. One theory pitted Scarlett Johansson’s character against a Marvel Comics Russian villain like Red Guardian, who has a tragic love story related to Natasha Romanoff, according to ComicBook.com.

THS’s report suggests that will not be the case, but instead, the villain may be Taskmaster, an ex-mercenary with the ability to mimic the powers of anyone he comes in contact with, according to Comic Book.

Taskmaster was drawn as a middle-aged black man, so the description released by THS fits, according to Comic Book.

Other ‘Black Widow’ characters: Marvel is planning on casting a second female lead slated as a “female bond” type character who speaks different languages, according to THS.

What else we know: Production for the show was pushed back to June, though it was initially expected to begin this month.

It was recently reported that the script for the ‘Black Widow’ movie was being rewritten by Ned Benson, best known for writing and directing “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby.”

Recently, head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed the movie would not be R-rated, despite online rumors.

There is no release date planned for the film, but it is expected to release next Spring.