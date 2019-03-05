NOT SO NEWSY

An angry exchange in the hallway following Utah State’s win over Nevada, Saturday, has resulted in an investigation by the conference.

One Wolf Pack player allegedly punched a fire extinguisher. The incident is being investigated because, you know, no one has ever lost his temper on the way to the locker room after a loss.

FREEZE FRAME

Joe Mahoney The Colorado Rapids play the Portland Timbers on a snow-covered pitch during the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March. 2, 2019 in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

The Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers met Saturday in the coldest game in MLS history — 18 degrees.

But the coldest stare in MLS history came from Don Garber after Mike Petke circulated photos of officiating mistakes.

STATE OF HAPPINESS

Utah ranks fifth on a list of happiest states, while West Virginia comes in last.

No word on whether the survey was taken right after the 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

BLAZE ON

Multiple Trail Blazers got stuck in an elevator for 30 minutes 😬 pic.twitter.com/HTwcyQIvY2 — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2019

Eight Portland Trail Blazers spent 30 minutes stuck in a Boston elevator following a morning shootaround at Emerson College.

Still, nobody panicked.

The Blazers are always getting accused of failing to rise from one level to the next.

OWNING IT

Indiana University of Pennsylvania borrowed its opponent’s uniforms after the equipment staff left the Crimson Hawks’ uniforms at home.

Makes sense when you consider IUP also borrowed Indiana’s name, back in the day.

FOLLOW THE SUGAR

Cadbury candy is looking for a taste tester and will pay $14 an hour for the work.

Reports say Cadbury’s parent company fielded 6,000 applicants for a similar job last year.

The Phoenix Suns are saying, “They get 6,000 applicants but nobody wants to work for us?”

JOHNNY FOOTLOOSE

Graham Hughes Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Johnny Manziel, who was cut by the Montreal Alouettes for violating contract terms, is rumored to be a candidate to join the Alliance of American Football.

Just a word of advice for the Salt Lake Stallions.

Don’t. Just don’t.

SHORT ROUTE

Manziel’s wife is under fire for allegedly cheating on her finish time in a half-marathon.

Bre Tiesi-Manziel claimed she ran the race without even training for the event.

Just wondering, didn’t her husband get hired by the Alouettes without any training, too?

JUST A THOUGHT

The AAF is being sued by a man who claims the league was his idea.

Considering the history of other startup football leagues, he may want to keep a low profile on that.

STYLE MALFUNCTION

Patriots owner Robert Kraft pleaded not guilty to charges of soliciting a prostitute.

But he did plead guilty to wearing a colored shirt with a white collar 30 years after they went out of style.