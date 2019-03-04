SALT LAKE CITY — Warner Bros. just dropped the final trailer for the “Shazam!” film starring Zachary Levi, and it shows off more antics of the unlikely hero as well as more details about the film’s villain.

Take a look:

The trailer shows Shazam (played by Zachary Levi) testing out more of his newly discovered powers with friend Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) and getting into awkward but humorous situations along the way.

It also gives us a more detailed look at villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) and his own powers.

About the film: “Shazam!” follows 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) as he gains the power to turn into adult superhero Shazam, according to ComicBook.com.

“Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! ... Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana,” according to Comic Book.

Angel and Levi have previously hinted at what viewers can expect from the film.

“It is a family movie,” Angel told Entertainment Weekly in a livestream. “I think him and Superman have a lot in common. He can basically do everything Superman can do.”

“Shazam” hits theaters April 5.