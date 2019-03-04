SALT LAKE CITY — A clean air measure designed to change people's behavior received approval by the Utah House of Representatives on Monday, with lawmakers giving a nod to a pilot program to offer fare-free transit on bad air days.

Rep. Joel Briscoe, D-Salt Lake City, said HB353would provide $1.2 million to cover Utah Transit Authority's fares on 17 bad air days over three years.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News FILE - Members of the Utah House Democratic Caucus Joel Briscoe, Marie Poulsen and Carol Spackman Moss, left to right, speak at a public hearing at the Utah State Board of Education in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.

"We're trying to change behavior," he said, noting an Envision Utah poll of 500 people found free fare is the No. 1 motivating factor to get people out of their vehicles.

With tailpipe pollution estimated to be 50 percent of the problem leading to poor air quality, Briscoe said the pilot program may work to clean the air.

In 2017, when UTA offered free fare right before Christmas, ridership increased by 23 percent, he noted.

Briscoe said the goal is to encourage more people to carpool, work from home or take transit, particularly on those "moderate" pollution days prior to full-fledged inversion setting in.

While people are getting the message it's best to refrain from driving on the worst of the worst days, Briscoe said the same does not hold true for those moderate days — and numbers show public transit ridership on those days actually surpasses those days when air pollution isn't an issue.

Rep. Scott Chew, R-Jensen, asked how the program would be promoted motorists know they can take advantage of free fares.

Briscoe said the Utah Division of Air Quality will administer the funds and work with the Utah Clean Air Partnership to notify the public.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.