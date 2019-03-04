SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off a career-best performance, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the league.

For the second time of his career, the second-year guard has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Feb. 25-March 3.

The former Louisville star is the first Jazz player to win more than one Player of the Week awards in the same season since Carlos Boozer in 2009-10.

During Saturday’s win vs. Milwaukee, Mitchell exploded for a career-best 46 points while helping the Jazz go 3-0 for the week. In those three games, Mitchell averaged averaged 34.0 points on 46.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range, 5.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

“We just fought. We didn’t start the fourth the way we wanted to ... we did our thing and (the crowd was) great,” Mitchell said after beating Milwaukee, 115-111. “We focused, we locked in, credit to everybody.”

Donovan Mitchell is the Western Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 34.0 pts, 46.6 FG, 44.4 3P%, 5.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in three wins including this incredible 4th quarter comeback against the Bucks where he scored a career high 46 points. 👇📽️ pic.twitter.com/q9PiYZ7cRa — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) March 4, 2019

Utah also beat the Clippers on Feb. 27 then Denver on Feb. 28.

Mitchell shares the honors with his rookie rival Ben Simmons of Philadelphia who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.