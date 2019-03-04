As the 2019 track season gets underway this weekend with large meets at Snow Canyon, Juab and Grand High Schools, here’s a look back at athletes with top performances from the 2018 season who are back again this year. The performances listed below ranked in the top 15 at the end of last season in each event.

Big names returning this season on the boys side include William Prettyman (East), Grant Gardner (Springville), Jace Jensen (Bountiful), Blake Freeland (Herriman) and Cooper Legas (Orem).

On the girls side, marquee returning athletes include Meghan Hunter (Provo), Carlee Hansen (Woods Cross), Mayci Torgersen (North Sevier) and Hannah Stetler (Bingham).

Hunter is the state record holder in the 400 meters as she ran a 52.59 at last year’s Davis Invitational. Stetler is also a state record holder in the pole vault as she cleared 12’00 at the Herriman meet.

Boys top returning performances

100 meters10.61 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)10.83 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (4/20 at Carbon)10.89 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)10.92 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)10.96 — Soujah Gasu, Cyprus, Sr. (5/10 at Region )

11.01 — Jaedin Johnson, Jordan, So. (5/10 at Region 7)

11.01 — Coy Prows, Cyprus, So. (5/10 at Region 2)

11.02 — Kwaku Robinson, Woods Cross, Jr. (3/28 at Davis)

Note: State record is 10.47 by Murray’s Brian Hazelgren in 1981

200 meters21.34 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)21.73 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)21.86 — Braiden Ivie, Emery, So. (5/8 at Region 15)21.98 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)22.07 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)22.08 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (5/9 at Region 5)22.08 — Liam Post, Herriman, Jr. (5/9 at Region 3)22.23 — Brendan Redford, Davis, Jr. (3/21 at Davis)22.33 — Wyatt Curnow, Viewmont, So. (5/4 at Herriman)

Note: State record is 21.12 by Delta’s Dallin Draper in 2018

400 meters47.63 — Nathan Kaufusi, Syracuse, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)47.66 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)47.74 — Josh Taylor, Skyridge, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)48.13 — Eli Hazlett, Grand, So. (5/19 at State Meet)48.80 — Cameron Franklin, Valley, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)48.87 — Zachary Marsden, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)48.93 — Kade Jensen, Richfield, Jr. (5/19 at State Meet)49.40 — Ty Burke, Syracuse, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 46.24 by Syracuse’s Hunter Woodhall in 2017

800 meters

1:53.85 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:54.13 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

1:56.47 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

1:56.50 — Kellin Olsen, Wasatch, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016

1,600 meters

4:10.90 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

4:13.83 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:15.01 — Ryan Raff, Lehi, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:16.46 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:18.97 — Joe Corbridge, American Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:19.79 — Hayden Harward, Richfield, So. (5/5 at BYU)

4:19.23 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:06.22 by American Fork’s Casey Clinger in 2017

3,200 meters

9:06.57 — Grant Gardner, Springville, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:09.70 — Luke Grundvig, American Fork, Jr. (5/17 at State Meet)

9:18.86 — Wyatt Evans, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9:19.16 — Dalton Brems, American Fork, Jr. (5/17 at State Meet)

9:25.34 — Caleb Armstrong, Hurricane, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:49.08 by Park City’s Ben Saarel in 2013

110 hurdles15.05 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)15.14 — Harmon Hemming, Weber, So. (5/18 at State Meet)15.24 — Devon Roberts, Bear River. Jr. (4/14 at Logan)15.31 — Lawrence Lokonobei, Cottonwood, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)15.31 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

Note: State record is 13.81 by West Jordan’s Jake Garlick in 2000

300 hurdles38.03 — Jace Jensen, Bountiful, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)39.64 — Derek Hilliam, Carbon, Jr. (5/19 at State Meet)39.68 — Jake Hill, Wasatch, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)39.79 — Porter Ellis, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)39.86 — Devon Roberts, Bear River, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013

High jump

6’08 — Austin Child, Skyridge, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

6’08 — Logan Tittle, Fremont, So. (3/27 at Ogden)

6’07 — Kale Thomas, Davis, So. (4/28 at Davis)

6’05 — Jonathan Holman, Springville, So. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

6’05 — Ethan Sailors, Dixie, Fr. (4/20 at Dixie)

6’05 — Edward Burton, Syracuse, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

Note: State record is 7’2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

23’02.00 — Joshua Hartvigsen, East, Jr. (5/10 at Region 6)

23’01.00 — Caleb Christensen, Sky View, Jr. (3/28 at Box Elder)

23’00.50 — Puka Nacua, Orem, Jr. (5/10 at Region 10)

22’10.75 — William Prettyman, East, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

22’01.50 — Derek Hillam, Carbon, Jr. (5/10 at Region 14)

21’11.00 — Parker Farnsworth, Maple Mountain, Jr. (3/23 at Juab)

Note: State record is 23’10.50 by Davis’ Xakai Harry in 2017.

Shot put

59’09.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

53’03.00 — Trey Andersen, Lehi, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

Note: State record is 66’06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004

Discus

165’03.00 — Ryan Warner, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/27 at Cedar)

156’02.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

149’03.00 — Lucas Walton, Bonneville, So. (4/20 at Box Elder)

Note: State record is 225’05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001

Javelin

198’09.00 — Cooper Legas, Orem, Jr. (5/10 at Region 10)

177’09.75 — Cody Canard, West Jordan, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

177’09.00 — Drake Fakahua, Cedar, Jr. (4/20 at Dixie)

176’10.00 — Caleb Wurthrich, Davis, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

173’04.00 — Blake Freeland, Herriman, Jr. (5/10 at Region 3)

172’04.50 — Josh Trafny, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

172’01.25 — Samuel Hansen, Syracuse, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

171’11.00 — Bremmer Bennett, Morgan, Jr. (5/19 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 217’09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014

Pole vault

15’00.00 — Robbie Walker, Riverton, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

14’03.25 — D.A. Marcyes, Davis, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

13’06.00 — Jackson Morley, Viewmont, Jr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

13’06.00 — Colton Schmitz, Copper Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

13’06.00 — Ben Taylor, Taylorsville, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

13’03.00 — Hayden Conrad, Davis, Jr. (4/20 at Woods Cross)

13’00.00 — Bryant McMullin, Riverton, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 16’2.25 by Davis’ Dixon Brown in 1995

Girls top returning performances

100 meters12.08 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (5/17 at State Meet)12.30 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (4/28 at Orem)12.37 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)12.42 — Ashlynn Campos, Weber, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)12.42 — Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)12.43 — Pajge Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Fr. (5/10 at Region 7)12.44 — Elizabeth Norton, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)12.51 — Calli Adamson, Skyridge, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)12.52 — Isabelle Hightower, North Sanpete, So. (5/18 at State Meet)12.53 — Ronnie Walker, Juab, So. (5/19 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 11.68 by Herriman’s Kaysha Love in 2014

200 meters24.20 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)25.09 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/9 at Region 1)25.16 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)25.36 — Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)25.54 — Amy Ballard, Lehi, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)25.58 — Ashlynn Campos, Weber, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)25.60 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (4/28 at Davis)25.62 — Paje Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)25.69 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)25.73 — McKenna McCloy, Tooele, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 23.75 by Enterprise’s Jaslyn Gardner in 2017

400 meters52.59 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)55.47 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)56.29 — Alison Richter, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)56.45 — Annie Murdock, Highland, So. (5/18 at State Meet)57.06 — Elizabeth Butler, Clearfield, So. (5/18 at State Meet)57.24 — Larissa Dabb, Canyon View, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)57.32 — Kennedy Peck, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)57.61 — Myley Alexander, Westlake, Jr. (3/31 at UVU)57.84 — Abby Beus, Ogden, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)57.86 — Brilee Pontius, Westlake, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)58.01 — Aubree Cheney, Stansbury, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)58.12 — Willa Gibson, West, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018

800 meters

2:09.26 — Meghan Hunter, Provo, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:10.83 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (4/28 at Davis)

2:12.55 — Alli Baker, Pine View, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:13.53 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

2:13.58 — Abby Beus, Ogden, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:13.83 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

2:13.97 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, Sr. (5/5 at BYU)

2:14.20 — Jasie York, Cedar, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:16.96 — Hope Preston, Bonneville, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

2:17.11 — Abby Rasmussen, Olympus, Jr. (4/28 at Davis)

Note: State record is 2:08.45 by Davis’ Shea Martinez in 2013

1,600 meters

4:55.00 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:59.03 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

4:59.06 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:00.96 — Ali Bybee, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5:02.33 — Heidi Sumsion, Springville, Fr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:02.83 — Anna Martin, Lehi, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

5:03.68 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

5:05.25 — Arianna Stiener, Sky View, Jr. (5/5 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 4:45.13 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

3,200 meters

10:45.01 — Anna Martin, Lehi, So. (5/4 at BYU)

10:45.01 — Abby Jensen, Westlake, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:54.99 — Mic Webster, Cedar, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

10:55.96 — Helena Miyazawa, Mountain View, Jr. (5/17 at State Meet)

11:01.81 — Reagan Gardner, Lone Peak, Fr. (5/4 at BYU)

11:02.86 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

11:02.90 — Carlee Hansen, Woods Cross, Fr. (3/24 at Pine View)

11:04.00 — Bailey Brinkerhoff, Desert Hills, Jr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

11:04.21 — Karli Branch, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

11:05.35 — Harley Taylor, Cedar, Jr. (4/21 at Stansbury)

11:05.39 — Samantha Nelson, Desert Hills, Jr. (3/24 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 10:13.86 by Ogden’s Sarah Feeny in 2014

100 hurdles15.07 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)15.23 — Jessica Reddish, Weber, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)15.52 — Kimball Clements, Spanish Fork, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)15.53 — Hannah Stuart, Desert Hills, Fr. (4/6 at Hurricane)

Note: State record is 14.08 by East’s Sue DeVries in 1983

300 hurdles43.60 — Brittany Cardall, Syracuse, Jr. (5/4 at Herriman)44.06 — Chloe Taylor, Desert Hills, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)44.81 — Olivia Smith, Ridgeline, So. (5/18 at State Meet)45.20 — Ally Gomm, Provo, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)45.44 — Mayci Torgerson, North Sevier, So. (5/18 at State Meet)45.47 — Maddie Edwards, American Fork, So. (5/18 at State Meet)45.49 — Kayla Butterfield, Herriman, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)45.90 — Adi Nielson, Delta, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013

High jump

5’07 — Mayci Torgersen, North Sevier, So. (5/8 at Region 18)

5’06 — Alexis Martin, Hurricane, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’06 — Kapri Orton, Panguitch, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

5’05 — Jayde Moon, Duchesne, Jr. (5/9 at Region 16)

5’04 — Lauren Rawlings, American Fork, So. (4/28 at Orem)

5’04 — Halle Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

5’04 — Abby Triplett, Weber, Fr. (5/10 at Region 1)

5’04 — Kamryn Wiese, Syracuse, So. (5/10 at Region 1)

5’03 — Brooke Vance, Salem Hills, So. (3/30 at Maple Mountain)

5’03 — Abby Meck, Skyridge (4/20 at Skyridge)

5’03 — Teesha Richins, North Summit, So. (4/28 at Orem)

Note: State record is 6’1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981

Long jump

18’03.00 — Taye Raymond, Orem, So. (5/10 at Region 10)

17’09.50 — Sarah Wynn, Syracuse, Fr. (5/4 at Herriman)

17’08.75 — Mandy Beus, Lone Peak, Jr. (4/28 at Orem)

17’08.50 — Kelsey Steed, Syracuse, So. (4/14 at Logan)

17’07.50 — Alisabeth Apedaile, Mountain Crest, Fr. (4/21 at Sky View)

17’06.50 — Taygin DeHart, Olympus, Jr. (5/10 at Region 6)

17’06.50 — Paisley Ballard, Salem Hills, xxxxx (5/10 at Region 10)

Note: State record is 19’04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001

Shot put

39’00.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

37’10.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

37’04.00 — Veda Gritts, Grand, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

37’01.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 49’06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002

Discus

136’00.00 — Pele Fa, Layton, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

121’02.00 — Tashena Ashby, Bountiful, Jr. (3/28 at Syracuse)

116’08.75 — Virginia Tomon, St. Joseph, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

115’09.00 — Kaelani Sagapolu, Fremont, Fr. (5/18 at State Meet)

115’05.00 — Maezzi Mund, Box Elder, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

114’07.00 — Alyssa Hansen, Weber, So. (5/4 at Herriman)

114’00.50 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, Sr. (4/20 at Skyridge)

113’02.25 — Ola Lapuaho, Hunter, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 160’10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000

Javelin

124’05.00 — Brynnli Nelson, Wayne, Jr. (4/27 at Cedar)

123’04.25 — Brinley Michelsen, Salem Hills, Jr. (5/5 at BYU)

121’11.00 — Ashley Perry, Westlake, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 160’06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014

Pole vault

12’00 — Hannah Stetler, Bingham, So. (5/4 at Herriman)

11’00 — Raigan Jones, Fremont, Jr. (5/18 at State Meet)

10’03 — Mariah Jenkins, Davis, Jr. (5/10 at Region 1)

9’09 — Summer Steeneck, Riverton, So. (5/10 at Region 3)

9’07 — Robyn Hoki, Davis, Jr. (5/4 at BYU)

9’06 — Kylee Kimball, Riverton, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

9’06 — Grace Grimmer, Lone Peak, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

9’06 — Savannah Chapple, Bingham, So. (5/18 at State Meet)

Note: State record is 12’00 by Bingham’s Hannah Stetler and Syracuse’s Lexi Wightman in 2018