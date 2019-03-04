LOGAN — Following its 81-76 home win at 12th-ranked Nevada this past weekend, Utah State men’s basketball is receiving votes in both polls this week as it garnered 17 votes in the Associated Press poll and nine votes in the USA Today Coaches poll, to rank 29th and 32nd in the nation, respectively.

For Utah State, it is the first time it has received votes in either poll since Jan. 14, 2013, as that team started the year with a 14-1 record and received one vote in the AP poll to tie for 37th and two votes in the USA Today Coaches poll to rank tied for 36th.

Utah State, which is 24-6 on the season, has won six straight games and 13 of its last 14 overall. USU is also 14-3 in Mountain West play and in first place in the conference standings.

Utah State closes out its regular season on Tuesday, facing Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colorado, at 7 p.m. The game can be seen live on AT&T Sports Net (DirecTV 683, Dish 414, Comcast 52). A Utah State victory in the game will give the Aggies at least a share of the Mountain West regular season championship.

With a win at Colorado State, Utah State will win at least a share of its 17th conference championship in school history, including its first in six years in the Mountain West.