BOTHWELL, Box Elder County — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death and then trying to take his own life has been booked into the Box Elder County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder.

Jose Gutierrez-Torres, 39, was arrested Sunday after being treated at a local hospital. He is accused of killing his wife, Maria de Jesus Cervantes, 53.

Sunday morning, Gutierrez-Torres called his brother-in-law and "told him that he had done something stupid and that he needed medical (attention) and that his wife needed medical as well," according to a Box Elder County Jail report.

Guiterrez-Torres first called about midnight and allegedly said he was going to "join" another relative who had passed away a week earlier. About 5:45 a.m., family members got another call from Guiterrez-Torres "who stated 'they are dying' and (family members) could hear Maria groaning in the background," according to the report.

The brother-in-law called the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, which responded along with Tremonton police to the unincorporated area of Bothwell. The first arriving officer found Gutierrez-Torres covered in blood and tried to help him, but he "started to fight" the officer, the report states.

After calming him down, paramedics attended to Gutierrez-Torres and found Cervantes deceased on a bedroom floor. A steak knife was also found wrapped in a washcloth, the report states.

"All the evidence indicates the decedent was murdered by Jose, who then attempted to take his own life by repeatedly slashing his own throat," police wrote in the report.