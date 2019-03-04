SALT LAKE CITY — The Senate passed a bill Monday intended to force the recently decertified BYU Police Department to follow the same open records rules that all other law enforcement agencies are subject to in Utah.

SB197, sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, was sent to the House on a 26-0 vote. Bramble has said the bill is the "result of the ongoing litigation between BYU and the media" related to the Government Records Access and Management Act.

Deseret News archives FILE - Members of the Utah Senate debate at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

The bill spells out that the state's definition of a law enforcement agency includes "a private institution of higher education whose law enforcement entity or division is certified by the Commission of Public Safety."

The BYU police department was decertified last month by the state. Utah Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson cited issues including failure "to conduct an internal investigation into specific allegations of misconduct by a BYU" police officer.

The issues stem from a records request made under the act by the Salt Lake Tribune for emails sent by BYU police regarding rape allegations made by a 19-year-old student in 2016.

BYU declined to release information from what it termed a "privately funded, managed and operated police department within a private university" and is appealing a lower court ruling to the Utah Supreme Court.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press FILE - In this March 2, 2014, file photo, Sen. Curt Bramble, R- Provo, speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

University attorneys said GRAMA was not intended "to allow access to private records of private institutions such as BYU, or internal departments of private institutions, such as university police."

The university's police department remains active while BYU appeals the decision.