SALT LAKE CITY — Luke Perry, who rocketed to stardom as an actor on the show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” passed away on Monday at age of 52, The Associated Press reports.
Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson said Perry died after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death.
“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Robinson said in a statement.
Twitter shared thoughts and memories about Perry in the hours after his death.