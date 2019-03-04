SALT LAKE CITY — Luke Perry, who rocketed to stardom as an actor on the show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” passed away on Monday at age of 52, The Associated Press reports.

Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson said Perry died after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Robinson said in a statement.

Twitter shared thoughts and memories about Perry in the hours after his death.

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

Rest in Peace Luke Perry and Keith Flint. Grew up watching 90210 and listening to Prodigy. Sad news. — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) March 4, 2019

Heartbroken over Luke Perry. Never met him but the 90210 kids graduated from high school when I did and went to college when I did. He felt like somebody I went to school with. That’s what storytelling does ... it makes you feel connected. Rest in power, Dylan. 💔 #RIPLukePerry — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 4, 2019

Actor Luke Perry has died at age 52. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star and current actor on the show Riverdale has died, his publicist confirmed. He experienced a massive stroke last week pic.twitter.com/YQYIvdJA1E — Sherman (@Shermanbot) March 4, 2019

I’m truly saddened by the news of Luke Perry’s death😔. He did an incredible job as Fred Andrews in Riverdale and it will never be the same without him. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and co-stars through this difficult time #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/6ZWz7d5ekr — Cameron Junge (@cam_junge) March 4, 2019

You we’re the childhood, adolescent, and even adult years of millions and millions of people around the world. You were the kindest soul who always saw the good in people. You left an everlasting mark on pop culture, and the world. You’ll be gone, but never forgotten, Luke Perry. pic.twitter.com/RYQsvqC9tb — RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) March 4, 2019

I am so so saddened by the news of Luke Perry’s passing. He will be greatly greatly missed. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all those close to him. 💔#RIPLukePerry — mama herron (@mytaherron) March 4, 2019

I recently started re-watching 90210 + realized how great of an actor Luke Perry was. So sad to hear of his death. An old INK song appeared in one of his movies "DishDogz" + I'm proud that we were involved in something he was in.

My heart goes out his family #RIPLukePerry pic.twitter.com/5XZjtsn5kw — Spencer Charnas (@SpencerICE9K) March 4, 2019

Noooooo! Luke Perry, noooo! My first huge tv crush, had Dylan Mckay posters all over my room. This is heartbreaking. May he Rest in Peace. Life really is so fragile. Much love to his family💛 — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) March 4, 2019