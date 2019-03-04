SALT LAKE CITY — You’ve probably felt a little sad if you’ve watched that scene in Disney’s “The Lion King,” but you may not have had your heartstrings tugged like one four-legged viewer who has recently won the hearts of the internet for her response to the film.

What happened: Facebook user Josh Myers posted a video of his 4-month-old pitbull Luna reacting to the heartbreaking moment when Simba loses his father Mufasa in “The Lion King.”

In the video, the dog can be seen attentively watching the film and whining as Simba finds his father’s body.

"Anything you feel, I can feel too." 🐾So Hannah and I were watching the Lion King while Luna played wildly with her toys. But right as Mufasa falls to his death, she stops and turns to the TV to watch. To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I've ever seen. She even lays down right after Simba lays with his dad....We don't deserve dogs. 💚 4 months old and she's already showing empathy.

According to Myers’ post, Luna was playing “wildly” with her toys during the first part of the film, but right as Mufasa fell to his death, she started paying attention and reacting to it.

“To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen,” Myers wrote.

Social media response: The video has resonated with social media users, who have viewed the video over 7.2 million times on Facebook and 13.2 million times on Twitter.

Many have commented on how emotional it is and shared their love for dogs.

Yo the dog is really watching the movie this is the dopest thing I have ever seen — Corey Richardson (@Milesahead6) February 22, 2019

the way his head popped up when Scar appeared. he was into this movie! 😩🤧 i hope you explained to him afterwards it’s just a movie!! 😩😩😩😂 — crystal w/ a k 🧸 (@krystalgalore) February 22, 2019

I almost cried watching the dog watch this scene — 키아나 💕 (@kianashanice) February 23, 2019

He literally gasped in despair at :14 pic.twitter.com/42Ame14aqN — Glenn CoCo 👑 (@MarkDNeal) February 23, 2019

Luna’s back story: Myers and his girlfriend Hannah Huddleston rescued Luna from a Tennessee shelter soon after her mother Melon, a stray, gave birth to her, according to The Dodo.

Luna was one of 12 puppies Melon gave birth to in a foster home before they were taken to the shelter, according to The Dodo.

Huddleston and Myers have begun documenting the puppy’s story on Instagram since her video went viral.

Luna’s family: Brad Ladd, who adopted one of Luna’s brothers, said the whole litter is “the sweetest dogs ever,” according to The Dodo.

“The backstory on this puppy proves that nurture is WAY more important than nature!" Lad said. "They were loved and spoiled more than any puppies ever."

The puppies’ owners still get them together for playdates so the siblings can interact with each other as they grow up.