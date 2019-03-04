SALT LAKE CITY — A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Utah-Colorado border Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake shook the area about 4 miles south of Bedrock, Colorado, at about 10:22 a.m.

The earthquake’s center was reported to be about 40 miles southeast of Moab.

The USGS reported the earthquake was about 5.3 magnitude before it was downgraded to a 4.6 earthquake, KSL.com reports.

The earthquake could be felt as far north as Grand Junction and as far west as Moab, FOX-31 Denver reported.

Utah has seen its fair share of earthquakes over the last few weeks. Two struck near Bluffdale one Friday morning, while 140 smaller earthquakes have rattled the area, too.

We’ll have more information for you as it comes in.