PROVO — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend was formally charged on Friday.

Shon Brian Blake, 23, of Midvale, faces count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, five counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, in 4th District Court.

Blake has been held without bail in the Utah County Jail since his arrest on Feb. 12. On that day, Blake's former girlfriend, who lives in Lehi, contacted him and accused him of throwing a rock through her window, according to charging documents. Her new boyfriend, Dakota Oliver, then told Blake "to come over and they would handle the issue like men," the charges state.

The woman went outside her apartment and noticed that the tires on her car were flat, according to the charges. Blake surprised the woman and her new boyfriend by showing up in the parking lot, the charges state. An argument ensued, during which Blake "took out a handgun he had concealed in his pants and showed it to her, then put it back," according to court documents.

When Oliver tried to intervene, Blake "pulled the gun back out and fired at (her) car, hitting the car five times," the charges state.

Blake then turned around to leave and Oliver followed "to make sure he was leaving," charging documents state. That is when Blake allegedly turned around and fired three more times, striking Oliver twice in the arm, according to charging documents.