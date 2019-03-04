SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times and dragging her on the road was arrested over the weekend for investigation of attempted murder.

Ruben Roybal, 42, was arrested Friday by Salt Lake police.

On Wednesday, Roybal's birthday, he got into a fight with his girlfriend in front of a house near 400 North and Center Street, according to police.

"Witnesses watched (Roybal) assault victim. Witness also stated he noticed (Roybal) holding a knife. Other witnesses on scene stated they saw the victim being (dragged) by her hair by (Roybal) who was holding (the) victim's hair from the vehicle and dragging her with his vehicle," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her neck and body and injuries to her face and body from being dragged, the report states. She remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition but was expected to survive, according to police.

Roybal has a very lengthy criminal history, according to court records.

Help for people in abusive relationships can be found by contacting the YWCA's Women in Jeopardy program at 801-537-8600, or the confidential statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online at udvc.org.