As part of recent overhauls to the app, Facebook has begun unrolling a dark mode for Messenger, according to The Verge.

What happened: As part of recent overhauls to the app, Facebook has begun unrolling a dark mode for Messenger, according to The Verge.

How to activate it: Though dark mode is not yet universal, it has begun working for many users, according to AndroidPolice.com.

  • To activate the app, you’ll just need to send someone a crescent moon emoji through chat and click on the ensuing pop-up menu, according to Android Police.
  • Assuming the function is available for your app, you may need to start Messenger over and activate the function in your settings tab, according to Android Police.
  • 9to5Mac also reported that the function is available for many iPhones.

Other updates: Earlier this year, Facebook unrolled its "unsend" option, which allows users to erase sent messages within 10 minutes of sending them.

According to The Verge, many users have gotten a message when attempting to activate a dark mode that says the app is still a work in progress.

There is no word yet on when dark mode will be available for all users.

