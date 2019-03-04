SALT LAKE CITY — Your eyes will soon rest a little bit more with Facebook’s newest Messenger app update.

What happened: As part of recent overhauls to the app, Facebook has begun unrolling a dark mode for Messenger, according to The Verge.

How to activate it: Though dark mode is not yet universal, it has begun working for many users, according to AndroidPolice.com.

To activate the app, you’ll just need to send someone a crescent moon emoji through chat and click on the ensuing pop-up menu, according to Android Police.

Assuming the function is available for your app, you may need to start Messenger over and activate the function in your settings tab, according to Android Police.

9to5Mac also reported that the function is available for many iPhones.

Other updates: Earlier this year, Facebook unrolled its "unsend" option, which allows users to erase sent messages within 10 minutes of sending them.

According to The Verge, many users have gotten a message when attempting to activate a dark mode that says the app is still a work in progress.

There is no word yet on when dark mode will be available for all users.