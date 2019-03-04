SALT LAKE CITY — Your eyes will soon rest a little bit more with Facebook’s newest Messenger app update.
What happened: As part of recent overhauls to the app, Facebook has begun unrolling a dark mode for Messenger, according to The Verge.
How to activate it: Though dark mode is not yet universal, it has begun working for many users, according to AndroidPolice.com.Comment on this story
- To activate the app, you’ll just need to send someone a crescent moon emoji through chat and click on the ensuing pop-up menu, according to Android Police.
- Assuming the function is available for your app, you may need to start Messenger over and activate the function in your settings tab, according to Android Police.
- 9to5Mac also reported that the function is available for many iPhones.
Other updates: Earlier this year, Facebook unrolled its "unsend" option, which allows users to erase sent messages within 10 minutes of sending them.
According to The Verge, many users have gotten a message when attempting to activate a dark mode that says the app is still a work in progress.
There is no word yet on when dark mode will be available for all users.