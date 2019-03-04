1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — A tornado killed at least 23 people on Sunday in Alabama, according to The Associated Press.
On Monday, rescuers prepared to work through the rubble of mobile homes, houses and damaged cars to seek out survivors this week. The tornado was part of an epic storm that trudged through Georgia, South Carolina and Florida on Sunday.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the disaster late Sunday night.
- “To the great people of Alabama and surrounding areas: Please be careful and safe. Tornadoes and storms were truly violent and more could be coming,” he wrote. “To the families and friends of the victims, and to the injured, God bless you all!”
Levi Baker, who lives in Alabama, went outside with a chainsaw to help clear away damage, according to the AP.
- “It was just destruction,” Baker said. “There were mobile homes gone. Frames on the other side of the road.”
Residents, news organizations and photographers took to social media to share images and videos of the widespread destruction. Take a look below.