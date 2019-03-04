KEARNS — A West Jordan woman was charged Monday with setting two cars on fire outside her ex-boyfriend's house.

Jessica Halee Wright, 27, is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of arson, a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 25, residents at a house near 5000 West and 6175 South "awoke to a loud explosion" in the front yard. The homeowner's 2014 Nissan Rogue was on fire in the driveway and a daughter's 2004 Kia Spectra was on fire in front of the house, according to charging documents.

"The Nissan and Kia sustained major fire damage to the front hoods and bumper areas," the charges state. The fire from the Nissan spread to the garage, causing an additional $15,000 in damages.

Investigators collected video from nearby surveillance cameras. The videos show Wright getting out of a van while holding a gas can, pouring gas on the hood and lighting it, igniting a "fireball," according to the charges.

The homeowners were shown the videos and identified the Honda as belonging to Wright, who is the ex-girlfriend of the homeowner's son, the charges state.