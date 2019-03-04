OREM — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Orem turned himself in to police over the weekend — in California.

Elbert Paule, 19, surrendered to officers in San Diego County on Saturday, according to Orem police.

"He is currently being held there on the charge of first-degree murder with bail set at $500,000 cash only. He will be going through the extradition process in San Diego County before being transported back to Utah County which could take a few weeks," Orem police said in a statement.

Paule is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Dominique Barnett, 26, at the Parkway Lofts Apartments, 1225 W. 1000 South, on Thursday night. A motive for the shooting has not been released, but police have said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other and the attack was not random.

The shooting prompted university officials to issue a "shelter in place" advisory for several hours Thursday and issue alerts to students as police searched for the gunman.

According to court records, Paule was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in January, convicted of misdemeanor drug possession in May 2018, and is scheduled to go to trial in April for charges out of Vernal. In December, Paule was arrested for investigation of failing to stop for a police officer, according to Utah County Jail records.