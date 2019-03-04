Despite Mother Nature dumping more snow on most of Utah this past weekend, the high school spring sports season officially begins this week across the state.

Monday is the first day games and tournaments are allowed in baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls golf and track and field.

The boys soccer season begins with Pleasant Grove (6A), Alta (5A), Orem (4A), Judge Memorial (3A) and Waterford (2A) all pegged as the preseason No. 1s in their respective classifications in the Deseret News soccer preseason coaches rankings.

Pleasant Grove, Alta, Judge Memorial and Waterford are all defending state champions. Desert Hills won last year’s title in 4A but begins this year outside the preseason top 5.

Pleasant Grove is led by reigning 6A MVP Carson Ecalono.

The baseball season begins with Bingham (6A), Jordan (5A), Desert Hills (4A), Grantsville (3A) and Kanab (2A) beginning the year ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications in the Deseret News baseball preseason coaches rankings.

Bingham, Jordan, Dixie and Grantsville are all defending state champs, while North Sevier is the defending champ in 2A.

In softball, Herriman (6A), Box Elder (5A), Bear River (4A), Grantsville (3A) and Gunnison (2A) begin the season ranked No. 1 in the Deseret News softball preseason coaches rankings. All five are defending state champions.