SALT LAKE CITY — It was a tough weekend for the Westminster women’s lacrosse team who took on two nationally ranked opponents on the road. The Griffins played fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference members No. 21 Colorado Mesa on Friday and No. 15 Grand Valley State on Sunday.

The Mavericks scored in the opening minutes of Friday’s game. Westminster tied it all up, 1-1, a couple minutes later as Katie Hendershott assisted Audree Erekson for the goal. The Mavericks then took full control with seven straight goals. Hendershott scored Westminster’s second and Melissa Reeves scored her first career goal and the team's third. The Griffins trailed 13-3 at the half.

Madison Ingman and Lauren Shoughro both scored their first goals of the season. Ingman scored her second and the team’s sixth goal as the Griffins fell to Mesa, 23-6.

Shoughro added to her weekend tally of goals with Westminster’s lone goal in the first half against Grand Valley State on Sunday. Ingman scored in the opening minutes of the second half and Reeves scored Westminster’s final goal as the Griffins were defeated, 17-3.

The Griffins return home to host their conference and home opener against Rockhurst on Saturday and Lindenwood on Tuesday.