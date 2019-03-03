BOTHWELL, Box Elder County — A man stabbed a 53-year-old woman to death near Tremonton on Sunday before turning the knife on himself, police said.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office provided few details about the death of Maria de Jesus Cervantes in Bothwell, an unincorporated community.

Deputies responding to an "unknown problem" on Sunday found Cervantes' body in a home about 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. They also found Jose Gutierrez-Torres, 39, with a knife wound to his neck.

The man had surgery and was recovering in intensive care in a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Deputies planned to book him into the Box Elder County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.