ST. GEORGE — No. 14 Dixie State saw its six-game winning streak come to an abrupt halt as the Trailblazers dropped both ends of a Sunday non-conference doubleheader to No. 3 Colorado Mesa at Bruce Hurst Field. DSU (10-4) surrendered 11 unanswered runs from the fifth inning on in an 11-3 loss in the opener, while the Mavericks (12-2) completed the sweep with a 6-3 win in the nightcap.

In game one, the Trailblazers jumped out to a 1-0 lead when a two-out wild pitch plated Lane Pritchard, who reached on a one-out single before advancing to second on a groundout and to third on a balk. Meanwhile, senior righthander Jayden Murray had limited CMU to just one hit and four total baserunners through his first four innings of work.

However the Mavericks would solve Murray in the fifth, touching the senior up for three runs and four hits in the frame to chase the DSU starter and bolt to a 3-1 advantage. The frame seemed to open the floodgates on the Trailblazers as CMU struck for two more runs in the sixth, followed by consecutive three-run stanzas in the seventh and eighth, to extend to a commanding 11-1 lead.

DSU would get one of those runs back in the eighth on a Kaid Urban RBI single, while Jake Engel clubbed his team-leading fifth home run of the year to straightaway center field in the ninth, but the deficit proved to be too much in the end.

Colorado Mesa kept its momentum going into the seven-inning nightcap as the Mavericks tallied four runs in the second inning to race to a 4-0 advantage. CMU outfielder Hunter Douglas, who collected four RBI in game one, provided the big blow for his side with a two-out, three-run homer to left field.

CMU would push its lead to 6-0 with single runs in the third and fourth before Dixie State finally got on the board in the home fourth thanks to another Maverick wild pitch.

The Trailblazers mounted one last charge in the sixth, loading the bases with one out ahead of Bryce Feist, who singled home Tyson Fisher to make it a four-run game. Tyler Hollow made it a 6-3 game on a run-scoring flyout, but that would be as close as DSU would get as Will Dixon quelled the rally with an inning-ending groundout. Dixon then retired the Blazers in order in the seventh to close out the day.

Dixie State makes its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut next weekend as the Trailblazers travel to Alamosa, Colorado for a four-game series at Adams State March 8-10.