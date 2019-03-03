SANDY — A Saratoga Springs woman stabbed her 55-year-old mother several times in a Sandy hotel room Saturday before going to an Olive Garden restaurant to announce what she had done, police say.

Jayde Lauren Altemeier, 31, had previously told her mother that "she was suicidal and homicidal," an officer wrote in a police affidavit. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Sunday for investigation of attempted murder and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say the adult daughter attacked her mother Saturday at Extended Stay America, 7555 Union Park Ave.

"Jayde left the scene prior to police arrival, but later went into an Olive Garden restaurant in American Fork and made the statement that she had stabbed her mother," the affidavit states.

When police arrived at the hotel about 2 p.m., they found Carla Orsini with two wounds to her chest, one to her neck, and others on her arm, finger and lip, according to the affidavit. She remained hospitalized Sunday and was expected to recover.

Officers noted three of her injuries were in locations "likely to cause death" and said they spotted blood on Altemeier's clothing at the time of her arrest.

Bail was set at $500,000. Court records show Altemeier has prior convictions of shoplifting, plus drug possession and attempted distribution. She pleaded no contest to assault while an inmate in Utah County last year.

An attorney who has represented her in the past did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Help is available for those contemplating suicide through the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or the SafeUT app or and its crisis line, 801-587-3000.