LAYTON — A husky on Sunday bit off the hand of a 4-year-old boy who was trying to play with the dog through a fence in Layton, authorities said.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City in serious but stable condition, said Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook.

The child had a sock on his hand and reached from his own backyard through a chain-link fence to play with two huskies that live next door, Cook said, when one of the dogs bit down and amputated his hand just above his wrist.

Crews responded to the home near 1100 North and 3600 West about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said they were unable to recover the child's hand.

"We've not found it in the backyard. Our fear is that it may have been ingested by the dog," Cook said.

The dogs, who are "fairly large," have not bit anyone in the past, according to their owners, he added. Animal control officers took both dogs into custody.

The boy's family helped limit his bleeding before crews arrived and joined the child at the hospital, according to Cook.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.