LOGAN — Utah State women’s basketball (14-14, 9-8 Mountain West) is looking to enter the Mountain West Championships on a four-game winning streak when the Aggies host Colorado State (8-19, 2-14 MW) on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in their regular season finale.

The game will also mark senior night as the Aggies will honor their two seniors in guard Rachel Brewster and center Deja Mason. Brewster is one of only two Aggies to have recorded 1,200 points and 500 rebounds, while Mason ranks as the all-time block leader with 178 career swats.

Monday’s game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Utah State trails Colorado State in the all-time series, 11-18, but leads 6-5 in Logan and won the previous meeting, 72-53, in January in Fort Collins, Colorado. This season, the Rams are averaging 54.7 points per game, while shooting 38.2 percent (548-of-1,433) from the field, 28.7 percent (145-of-505) from behind the arc and 76 percent (237-of-312) at the free-throw line. Two CSU players are averaging double figures in sophomore guard Lore Devos with 13.7 points per game and junior guard Mollie Mounsey with 10.8 points per game. Devos also leads the team on the glass, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game. Redshirt sophomore guard Grace Colaivalu leads in assists with 4.7 assists per contest.

Defensively, opponents are averaging 60.6 points per game against the Rams, while shooting 36.4 percent (589-of-1,618) from the floor, 32.7 percent (220-of-673) from long range and 74.8 percent (238-of-318) at the free-throw line. Redshirt senior forward Tatum Neubert leads the team in blocks with 1.2 swats per game, while redshirt senior guard/forward Myanne Hamm leads in steals with 1.7 thefts per game.

Utah State is averaging 62.2 points per game, while shooting 40.6 percent (670-of-1,651) from the field, 30.9 percent (145-of-470) from behind the 3-point line and 70.1 percent (258-of-368) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Junior guard Eliza West leads USU with 152 assists, averaging 5.4 helpers per game. West needs just 11 more assists to tie for first in career assists in program history with Jennifer Schlott at 436.

Defensively, Utah State allows 59.9 points per game, with opponents shooting 38.2 percent (591-of-1,546) from the floor, 30.6 percent (153-of-500) from behind the arc and 72.5 percent (342-of-472) at the charity stripe. Dufficy leads the team in steals with 1.6 per game, while Mason leads in blocks with 1.3 per game.