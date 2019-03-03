SALT LAKE CITY — With less than 10 working days left, the 2019 Legislature has a full day of committee hearings Monday as numerous bills snake their ways through both chambers.

The House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee will consider HB386, which creates the Affordable Housing Preservation Fund and describes the allowable uses of money from the fund. The bill proposes a $20 million budget for the program.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee will debate SB181, which would create the Parimutuel Horse Racing Commission and allow for parimutuel horse racing and wagering in Utah.

The House Education Committee is taking up SB134, campus safety amendments that require colleges to develop a safety plan and training curriculum.

The House Government Operations Committee has two bills making changes to the voter initiative and referendum processes. SB15 requires an application for a statewide initiative petition to contain information relating to funding sources for the proposed law. HB119 modifies requirements relating to local initiatives and referenda, including petition creation, circulation and signature requirements; timelines; and appeals and other challenges.

The Senate Transportation, Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee will once-again consider HB148, which loosensrestrictions on cities wanting to enforce anti-idling ordinances. The bill passed the House on Feb. 19 but has been stalled in Senate committee.

Here's what happened on March 1, the 32nd day of the 2019 session: