BOULDER, Colo. — Timmy Allen made an immediate impact in his return to action.

The freshman, who missed two games because of a back issue, scored Utah’s first six points in Saturday’s 71-63 loss at Colorado. He wound up with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

Allen, who had played in all 25 games and started 22 before being sidelined last week against Washington and Washington State, acknowledged it was tough being out.

“I just kind of got to get my wind back and get back in rhythm a little bit. That will come with my next game and everything and this next week of practice,” Allen said. “But it was a good game to get back. It felt good to be back out there.”

Allen added that he’s just got to continue to grow and improve.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak opted to incorporate Allen into a starting lineup the Utes have win over Grand Canyon in November. Allen was joined for the tipoff at the CU Events Center by Sedrick Barefield, Both Gach, Jayce Johnson and Donnie Tillman.

“We need all hands on deck at this point,” Krystkowiak said of Allen’s return. “He’s still probably a little bit out of rhythm with being out of action, but we’ll have a solid week. We don’t have an overly deep team so we need everybody’s involvement."