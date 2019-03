Richard Harwardhit the go-ahead free throws with 1:35 to go as Utah Valley held on to defeat California Baptist, 64-63, on Saturday night at the CBU Event Center. The Lancers had two chances, including one at the buzzer, but came up short as the Wolverines won their fifth-straight game.

The win pushes the Wolverine's record to 21-8 on the year and keeps them tied for second in the WAC with Grand Canyon at 10-4. The win also gives UVU back-to-back seasons with at least 10 wins in conference play. The Lancers fall to 15-13 on the season and 6-8 in conference play.

Harward drew the foul and was able to knock down both free throws to give UVU the final lead of the game. After the Lancers rebounded their own miss with 19 seconds left in the game, Isaiah Whitepoked the ball away and Conner Toolsondove on the ground and called timeout with 1.7 seconds left to give Utah Valley possession. After a UVU turnover, California Baptist threw up a prayer at the buzzer but it hit nothing but the backboard.

"This is a huge win for us and it's really hard to win on the road, especially on these guys' senior night," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "I'm so proud of our guys and they played their tails off against a really good team."

The Wolverines raced out to a 7-0 lead over the first four minutes of the game, powered by a Baylee Steeledunk. The Lancers battled back into the game, trimming it down to 13-11 with 11:44 to go in the half. Utah Valley responded, using an 11-3 run to push their lead out to 24-14 with Conner and Jake Toolsonleading the way. After exchanging baskets, Wyatt Lowellhit a three from the wing just before the shot clock went off to give UVU a 39-31 lead going into the break.

California Baptist scored the first five points of the second half before both teams would battle exchange baskets back and forth. The Lancers then used a 22-9 run to take a 61-58 lead with 5:06 to go in the game. TJ Washingtonconverted two driving layups to retake the lead at 62-61 with 4:08 left in regulation. California Baptist countered with a layup on the ensuing possession to recapture the lead, 63-62, and neither team was able to pull away until the Harward sank his foul shots to give UVU the 64-63 win.

The Wolverines had an off night from the field but won the battle on the glass, 45-37, and held the Lancers to just 39.7 percent shooting from the floor. Utah Valley also did damage from the foul line, finishing 14-of-18 from the line while limiting California Baptist to just seven attempts from the charity stripe.

Steele's double-double led the Wolverines as he finished with 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Conner Toolsonchipped in 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and White added ten points.

Utah Valley comes home for their final home stand of the year as they host Grand Canyon on March 7 with second place in the WAC on the line. The Wolverines then welcome Cal State Bakersfield on March 9 to finish off the regular season. Tip for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. MT