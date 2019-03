SALT LAKE CITY — In all the hoopla over the amazing Jazz fourth-quarter comeback, the outstanding play of Donovan Mitchell and Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the sterling performance by Utah’s longest-tenured player, Derrick Favors, could have gotten lost.

However, there was plenty of talk about Favors and his play after Utah’s 115-111 victory at Vivint Arena.

The very first thing Jazz coach Quin Snyder said in the postgame interview after the scintillating victory was, “Derrick Favors had a beyond outstanding effort tonight.”

Mitchell called Favors “the MVP of the game,” overlooking his own fourth-quarter heroics.

Kyle Korver called Favors a “beast” and Rudy Gobert said Favors was “unbelievable.”

So what did Favors do?

He merely scored 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting, tied his career-high with 18 rebounds and blocked three shots for good measure.

Favors got more minutes than usual, tying his season high of 32, in part because starting center Rudy Gobert had one of his poorest games of the season, going 2 for 9 from the field and 1 for 8 from the free-throw line in just 20 minutes of play.

But Gobert was thrilled for Favors' strong effort, saying, “Props to coach for putting me on the bench and for Derrick Favors having a great game. I’m happy for him. The way he played tonight and against Denver, it’s unbelievable. It shows how much of a professional he is.”

As for Favors, he shrugged off all the accolades in his usual humble manner, saying, “I just had to bring some energy. We got down early and I just wanted to bring some energy and get my teammates into it and it worked.”

While Favors earned cheers all night long, he got a standing O midway through the second quarter when, shortly after blocking one of Antetokounmpo’s shots, he flew down the lane, took a perfect pass from Joe Ingles and threw in a tomahawk dunk over Ersan Ilyasova. He was so amped up that his “and one” free throw banged hard off the back of the iron, nearly hitting the backboard.

Both Korver and Mitchell joked about the free throw afterward with Mitchell saying, “After he dunked on (Ilyasova) and he bricked the free throw really hard, he was in a different place emotionally and that’s what really propelled us. It really started with him for sure.”