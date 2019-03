PROVO — BYU freshman Gavin Baxter has been ill all week and didn’t play in the Cougars’ 87-73 win over San Diego Saturday night.

“Gavin is sick. I’m worried about him. He’s been to the doctor twice last week. He’s feeling a little bit better today,” said coach Dave Rose. “But our trainer wanted him to stay home and stay away from the guys still. Usually it’s a 24- or 48- or 72-hour flu. This one, I haven’t seen him since Monday. That’s a long time. Hopefully, he’s feeling better and we’ll get him back in here next week.”

BYU missed Baxter’s ability to rebound and defend against the Toreros.

“Gavin does a lot for us,” Childs said. “We really hope he gets feeling better soon.”

Gabriel Mayberry McKay Cannon celebrates with his team at Senior Night. BYU defeats the San Diego Toreros 87-73 at the Marriott Center in Provo.

SENIOR NIGHT: For the first time in three years, BYU seniors played on Senior Night at the Marriott Center.

Seniors McKay Cannon and Luke Worthington were honored before Saturday’s game.

Worthington received his first start since Jan. 31 against Gonzaga, starting in place of Baxter. Worthington did not score in 10 minutes of action.

Cannon finished with three points, knocking down a 3-pointer in the second half. He recorded a key steal with a little more than one minute remaining.

DOUBLE-DOUBLES: Yoeli Childs scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against USD.

It marks his 17th double-double of the season and 37th of his career. He is tied for third-most career double-doubles in BYU history with Kyle Collinsworth and fifth-most in a single season with John Fairchild (1963-64) and Eric Mika (2016-17).

SHORTHANDED: While Baxter didn’t practice all week due to an illness and didn’t play Saturday, guard Jahshire Hardnett is still dealing with a hand injury. Rose said Hardnett is not expected to play in the WCC Tournament.