SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz came back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 115-111 on Saturday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Down 90-73 with 9:39 left after a back-and-forth game, the Jazz went on a 22-5 run over the next five minutes to tie the contest. Derrick Favors and Donovan Mitchell scored nine points apiece during the run.

The Jazz took the 101-100 lead with 3:18 left on a Jae Crowder bucket, and scored 14 more points in the final minutes to get the win.

Mitchell finished with a career-high 46 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter and the free throws that sealed the deal with 8.6 seconds left.

On a night Rudy Gobert struggled, Favors had a monster performance, finishing with 23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Playoff picture: Utah remains in sixth in the Western Conference, two games up on the San Antonio Spurs and one game behind the Houston Rockets.

