HOUSTON — Looking for its sixth victory all-time to start the season, Real Salt Lake matched up against the Houston Dynamo in Texas. Real scored first with a 37th-minute goal off the foot of Albert Rusnák. Unfortunately, Mauro Manotas evened up the match in the 62nd minute, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. RSL did have its chances in the final minutes, as the Dynamo went down a man in the 82nd minute. Instead, Real earned its eighth tie all-time to start the season.

Nick Rimando (5.5) - Playing in his last season, Rimando didn't have a save on the night, but not many shots came his way. The one goal that got past him was more of a marking issue by Nedum Onuoha than Rimando's problem.

Aaron Herrera (5.5) - Coach Mike Petke wanted his left and right backs to help in the attacking third, and Herrera did it best Saturday night. His two shots paced the backline.

Nedum Onuoha (4.5) - Onuoha lost Manotas, who scored 19 goals a season ago, in the 62nd minute. It resulted in a costly mistake by the center back.

Marcelo Silva (5.5) - Sliva, pairing with Onuoha, was a part of an RSL defense that only allowed three total shots. Time will tell if Silva plays more with Onuoha or Justen Glad moving forward.

Brooks Lennon (5) - Lennon, from his defensive position, was able to push the ball up the field, but he was not much of a threat on the right side of the pitch.

Kyle Beckerman (5.5) - The captain was his usual self in the midfield. Beckerman got a shot off, mixed it up in the center of the pitch and led his team, even though RSL only possessed the ball 48 percent of the time.

Everton Luiz (5) - The Brazilian got his first start with Real. Next to Beckerman, Luiz committed three fouls, one resulting in a yellow card.

Albert Rusnák (7) - In the 37th minute, Rusnák nutmegged a defender with a one-touch and knocked in a right-footed ball gracefully in for the match's first goal. He ended up leading Real in shots attempted at four.

Damir Kreilach (5.5) - Kreilach only got one shot off in the match, but he showed intensity and passion in the attacking third.

Jefferson Savarino (5) - Savarino had one shot on goal, but not much else on this evening. Attacking from the right side, the Venezuelan struggled to find his form.

Corey Baird (6) - Baird assisted Rusnák in the first half, but he wasn't afraid to take two shots of his own. Unfortunately, Baird exited the match with a cramping injury in the second half.

Substitutes:

Sam Johnson (5) - In his MLS debut, Johnson came into the match in the 67th minute. Unfortunately, the Liberian was not able to get a shot off.

Joao Plata (5.5) - Plata entered the match in the 78th minute for Savarino. He was active from the get-go, as if he was looking to regain his starting spot in the near future.