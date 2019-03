LOGAN — Utah State has a chance to win the Mountain West regular-season title.

The Aggies held on to beat No. 12 Nevada 81-76 in front of a ruckus, sold-out Smith Spectrum.

Sam Merrill scored 29 points to lead Utah State (24-6, 14-3). The Aggies won despite three starters fouling out of the game. One of those was Neemias Queto, who had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Diogo Brito added 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Tre'Shawn Thurman led Nevada with 21 points and nine rebounds despite being one of three visiting player to foul out. It's just the third loss of the season for the Wolf Pack (26-3, 13-3).

It has been quite a turnaround for the Aggies, who lost to these same Wolf Pack players 72-49 in Reno.

This story will be updated.