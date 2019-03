STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County — A 37-year-old woman died Saturday after a large boulder rolled onto her while hiking at Stansbury Island, according to Tooele County sheriff's deputy Travis Scharmann.

The woman was hiking down a trail and was on the boulder when it moved and trapped her. The woman then fell forward and the boulder somehow rolled on top of her, Scharmann said.

Officials recovered her body Saturday night, police confirmed. Investigators did not release the woman's name.