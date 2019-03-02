RENO, Nev. — Utah State women's basketball (14-14, 9-8 Mountain West) defeated Nevada (10-17, 6-10 MW) in its final road game of the season, 71-59, on Saturday in the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Junior guard Eliza West led the Aggies with a season-high 18 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the arc, to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Rachel Brewster had 16 points and junior guard/forward Hailey Bassett had 12, while all 11 Aggies that played scored. Senior center Deja Mason posted a near double-double with nine rebounds and eight points.

A free throw and pair of jumpers from junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy gave USU the 5-0 edge in the first quarter, but Nevada would respond with a 5-0 run to tie it up. The game stayed close, with several ties, but a pair of threes from junior guard Olivia West and Brewster gave the Aggies the 19-15 advantage at the end of the period.

Utah State did not allow a field goal until the 1:46 mark in the second quarter and used a 10-0 run to take the 33-18 lead after jumpers from freshman forward Emma Dudley and Brewster, and free throws, a layup and jumper from Bassett. An Eliza West layup at the end of the stanza gave USU the 35-24 edge heading into the break.

Nevada cut the lead to five, 37-32, with 6:10 to go in the third. USU was able to extend its lead to 12 at 45-33 after an Eliza West trey and a Brewster jumper and and-1. The Wolf Pack then came within four, 45-41, before the Aggies used an 8-0 run to hold a 53-41 lead at the end of the period after jumpers from Brewster and freshman guard Steph Gorman, an Eliza West layup and Mason free throws.

Utah State extended the lead to 21, 67-46, after buckets from Bassett and Olivia West with 4:29 to play in the fourth. Nevada used a 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 12 at 69-57. A Bassett layup followed by a Nevada layup gave the Aggies the 71-59 victory.

Nevada had two players score in double figures off the bench, led by junior guard Mikayla Christian with 13.

Utah State finished the night shooting 50 percent (26-of-52) from the field, 41.7 percent (5-of-12) from long range and 66.7 percent (14-of-21) at the free-throw line. Nevada shot 36.2 percent (21-of-58) from the floor, 29.4 percent (5-of-17) from behind the 3-point line and 66.7 percent (12-of-18) at the charity stripe.

Utah State returns to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum for its home finale against Colorado State (8-19, 2-14 MW) on Monday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The game will also mark Senior Night as the Aggies will honor their two seniors in Brewster and Mason.