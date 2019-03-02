ST. GEORGE — The bracket is set for the 2019 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be held next week with the quarterfinal round to be played at the home sites of the top four seeds on Tuesday night, March 4.

Dixie State was awarded the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 seed New Mexico Highlands (19-9, 14-8 RMAC) inside the Burns Arena at 7 p.m. The Trailblazers (18-8, 16-6 RMAC), who closed the regular season with 13 straight victories, posted an 83-65 home victory over NMHU in the first and only meeting between the two programs back on Dec. 14.

The winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal game will advance to the semifinals to face the winner between No. 3 Regis (19-9, 16-6 RMAC) and No. 6 Colorado-Colorado Springs (17-11, 14-8 RMAC).

The other side of the tournament bracket features RMAC regular season champion and the tournament's No. 1 seed Colorado School of Mines (24-4, 21-2 RMAC), which will host No. 8 seed Adams State (10-16, 10-11 RMAC), while No. 4 seed Black Hills State (16-10, 15-7 RMAC) will play host to No. 5 Colorado Mesa (19-9, 14-8 RMAC).

The semifinals and championship games will be played at the top remaining seed on Friday and Saturday, March 8-9, with the winner earning the conference’s automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament South Central Regionals.

Tickets for Tuesday’s RMAC Quarterfinal are on sale now at the DSU Avenna Center Ticket Office or online at dsutix.com. Ticket prices are $12 for reserve seating, $9 for general admission. Dixie State Trailblazer Club season ticket passes will not be accepted for admittance.