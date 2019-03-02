GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — No. 22 Dixie State softball opened its 2019 road schedule on Saturday, splitting a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games against No. 17 Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction.

The Trailblazers (10-3, 4-2 RMAC) opened the day with a 6-0 shutout win over the Mavericks before falling by a 6-2 count in the second game of the doubleheader.

Dixie State opened the scoring in game one with three runs on four hits in the top of the second. Kori Gahn started things off with a leadoff double to right field, then scored four pitches later when Bailey Gaffin doubled to left-center field. Dani Bartholf and Kaitlyn Delange later added RBI singles to stake DSU to a 3-0 lead.

The Trailblazers added to the lead with two runs on two hits and one CMU error in the top of the fourth. Taylor Godfrey plated the first run with a sacrifice fly to left field, followed by a Delange RBI infield single to extend the lead to 5-0.

DSU wrapped up the scoring in the top of the sixth inning, pushing the score to the final tally of 6-0. Godfrey doubled to right-center, then scored when Delange doubled down the right-field line.

Delange led the DSU attack at the plate in game one, turning in a perfect 3-for-3 performance with 3 RBI. Cambrie Hazel improved to 4-1 in the pitcher’s circle, tossing a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts.

Colorado Mesa opened the scoring in game two with a two-out RBI single up the middle to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

The lead didn’t last long as the Trailblazers responded in the top of the fourth with two runs. Jessica Gonzalez took a full-count hit-by-pitch to get on base, then Gahn blasted a 2-1 pitch over the fence in left field to take a 2-1 lead. But DSU’s lead was also short-lived.

The Mavericks countered with four runs on five hits, including a two-out, three-run home run to left-center, to build a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. CMU added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to push the score to the final tally of 6-2.

Gahn, Godfrey, and Mikaela Thomson were the only three Trailblazers to record a hit in the second game. Carissa Burgess (6-1) suffered her first collegiate loss in the pitcher’s circle, striking out four in the complete-game effort.

Dixie State and Colorado Mesa will wrap up the four-game series with another doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. in Grand Junction.