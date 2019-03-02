SANDY — A woman, around the age of 50, was hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after police found her with multiple stab wounds at the Extended Stay America hotel.

The woman's daughter, who is in her 30s, stabbed her mother and fled the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

The mother was found by police about 2 p.m. and was transported to the hospital from the hotel, located at 7555 Union Park Ave. (1150 East).

Police have not yet released the names of the women. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.