OREM — Elbert Paule, a suspect in a fatal shooting near Utah Valley University earlier this week, turned himself in Saturday morning and was placed in custody, according to police.

Police have been searching for Paule, 19, since an incident Thursday night at an apartment complex near UVU that left Dominique Barnett, 26, dead of a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Barnett confronted Paule at Paule's apartment after the two spoke on the phone.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Paule fired a shotgun at Barnett in the breezeway of the Parkway Lofts Apartments, 1225 W. 1000 South, before dropping the weapon and taking off on foot, said Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.

On Friday, police said they weren't sure if Barnett was armed at the time of the shooting and were still trying to piece details together.

Police believe the suspect and victim may know each other and the attack was not random.

The shooting prompted university officials to issue a "shelter in place" advisory for several hours Thursday and issue alerts to students as police searched for the gunman.

According to court records, Paule was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in January, convicted of misdemeanor drug possession in May 2018, and is scheduled to go to trial in April for charges out of Vernal. In December, Paule was arrested for investigation of failing to stop for a police officer, according to Utah County Jail records.