SALT LAKE CITY — There's a good chance you won't buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold during its initial launch.
The Verge reported Tuesday that Samsung is planning for its first foldable phone device to be a luxury item with a limited release. Samsung compared the initial run to the Apple Watch's debut, which was released in 2015 to high-end customers. The Fold will cost $1,980 when it releases on April 26.Comment on this story
- Kate Beaumont, the director of product, services and commercial strategy at Samsung UK, said Samsung will hold a press event in April for the foldable phone. She said the new Galaxy Gold will be targeted to high-end premium customers.
- "We'll have less supply than we would of the (Samsung Galaxy) S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us,” explains Beaumont. “This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it's not going to be on display in all stores. You're not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it's a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well."
Bright side: If it makes you feel any better, Huawei's first foldable phone is expected to cost $2,600, which means it will likely be a high-end market item, too.