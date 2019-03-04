SALT LAKE CITY — There's a good chance you won't buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold during its initial launch.

The Verge reported Tuesday that Samsung is planning for its first foldable phone device to be a luxury item with a limited release. Samsung compared the initial run to the Apple Watch's debut, which was released in 2015 to high-end customers. The Fold will cost $1,980 when it releases on April 26.

Kate Beaumont, the director of product, services and commercial strategy at Samsung UK, said Samsung will hold a press event in April for the foldable phone. She said the new Galaxy Gold will be targeted to high-end premium customers.

"We'll have less supply than we would of the (Samsung Galaxy) S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us,” explains Beaumont. “This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it's not going to be on display in all stores. You're not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it's a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well."

Bright side: If it makes you feel any better, Huawei's first foldable phone is expected to cost $2,600, which means it will likely be a high-end market item, too.