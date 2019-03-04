SALT LAKE CITY — "The Sandlot" will become a television show, and it'll star the original cast, according to /Film.

"The Sandlot" director David Mickey Evans said on the "Rain Delay" podcast that "he has sold a pitch for a television series sequel to the original movie that will bring all the original cast members back," /Film reported.

The original cast includes:

Mike Vitar (Benjamin "Benny" Franklin Rodriguez)

Patrick Renna (Hamilton "Ham" Porter)

Chauncey Leopardi (Michael "Squints" Palledorous)

Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons)

Marty York (Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan)

Shane Obedzinski (Tommy "Repeat" Timmons)

Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks)

Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez)

Evans said a streaming service has already picked up the rights for the new series.

The show will take place in 1984 when all of the characters are adults and have children of their own, Evans said.

Of course, anyone who has watched "The Sandlot" knows how the characters' adult lives turn out.

By the numbers: "The Sandlot" — which was filmed in Utah — only made $33.8 million at the box office. However, "it developed a cult following on home video," according to Uproxx.

Two sequels were created based on the film, including "The Sandlot 2" in 2005 and "The Sandlot: Heading Home" in 2007.

Flashback: In August 2018, I wrote about how 20th Century Fox plans to develop a prequel to "The Sandlot," which will include Evans as writer and director.